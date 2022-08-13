PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Up 1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. 13,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

