Public Index Network (PIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,383.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 153.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $186,497.19 and $1,383.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

