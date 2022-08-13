Public Index Network (PIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,383.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 153.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $186,497.19 and $1,383.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Public Index Network Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.