PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $157,430.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $157,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $15,463.36.

On Friday, July 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 476 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $7,554.12.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 595,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,495. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

