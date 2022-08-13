PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $157,430.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $157,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $15,463.36.
- On Friday, July 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 476 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $7,554.12.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 595,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,495. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.