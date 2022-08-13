PumaPay (PMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

PumaPay (PMA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $738,810.79 and approximately $19.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,507.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00037942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00066075 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

