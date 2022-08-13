PUTinCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4,258.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,438.80 or 1.00088480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00049483 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00027464 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

