Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Issued By B. Riley

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.21. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,615 shares of company stock valued at $50,384 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

