Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By William Blair

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,950 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

