Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey stock opened at $225.76 on Thursday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

