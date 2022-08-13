Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Raised by Analyst

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.75 million and a PE ratio of 60.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.66.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$301,482.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,482.87. In other news, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.32 per share, with a total value of C$32,154.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$301,482.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at C$301,482.87. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 237,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,808.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

