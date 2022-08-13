Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

