Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. 1,596,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,507. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

