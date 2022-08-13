Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.0% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,268. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average is $330.90.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

