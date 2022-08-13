Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 175,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. 9,489,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,310,500. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
