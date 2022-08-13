Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 424,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,803. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

