Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $194.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

