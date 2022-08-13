Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,357,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 667,274 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,525.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 459,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 431,364 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 401,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 433,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,962. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

