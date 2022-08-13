Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.89. 1,883,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

