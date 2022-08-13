Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,716,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 393.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. 64,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,225. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.