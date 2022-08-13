Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PWR traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 790,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,518. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

