RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.42

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $12.90. RADCOM shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 33,585 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

