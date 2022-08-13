RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.42

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $12.90. RADCOM shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 33,585 shares trading hands.
RADCOM Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADCOM (RDCM)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.