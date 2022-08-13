RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.42

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $12.90. RADCOM shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 33,585 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
