RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.42

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $12.90. RADCOM shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 33,585 shares.

RADCOM Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.