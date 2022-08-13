RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $696,771.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038692 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

