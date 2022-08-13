Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), reports.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $11.32 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.