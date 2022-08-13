Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $11.32 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
