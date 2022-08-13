Raymond James Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $38.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.