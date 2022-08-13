Raymond James Cuts PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $21.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PetIQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. PetIQ has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,400 shares of company stock worth $158,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

