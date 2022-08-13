Raymond James Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.40.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
CVE:XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
