Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0080 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $945,706.75 and approximately $54,158.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014987 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038699 BTC.
Raze Network Coin Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
Buying and Selling Raze Network
