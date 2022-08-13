ReapChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.22 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. ReapChain has a market cap of $23.78 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063844 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.