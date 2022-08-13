Receive Access Ecosystem Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $9,511.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004376 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00518676 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000624 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.51 or 0.01839521 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001889 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00274343 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
