Refinable Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $233,515.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

