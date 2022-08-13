Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

REG opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,122,000 after acquiring an additional 54,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

