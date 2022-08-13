Reginald E. Davis Sells 750 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE FBC opened at $42.34 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49.
Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.67%.
Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBC. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.