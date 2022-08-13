Reginald E. Davis Sells 750 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE FBC opened at $42.34 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after purchasing an additional 216,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,902,000 after acquiring an additional 210,595 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,016,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,103,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBC. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.