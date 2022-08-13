Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

