Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Republic Services Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE RSG traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

