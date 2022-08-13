Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 13th (BELFB, BKEP, CHUY, CIO, DEA, DXPE, HNRG, NEO, PH, RBA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, August 13th:
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
