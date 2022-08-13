Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 13th (BELFB, BKEP, CHUY, CIO, DEA, DXPE, HNRG, NEO, PH, RBA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, August 13th:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Bel Fuse Inc alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.