ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NYSE RMD opened at $239.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average of $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 27.01%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,408 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

