ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed Stock Down 0.4 %

ResMed stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.99. 765,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.15. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $6,929,408. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

