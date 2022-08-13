Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.78.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.