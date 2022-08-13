Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.78.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
QSR stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.