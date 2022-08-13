Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.26. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 1,023 shares trading hands.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.82.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

