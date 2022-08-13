Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Up 77.8% in July

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RVPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,030. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
