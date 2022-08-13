Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) CAO Beril Yildiz Sells 2,860 Shares

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,860 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $20,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Revlon Stock Performance

Shares of REV opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Revlon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REV. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 116.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Separately, StockNews.com cut Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

