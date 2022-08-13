Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $37.00 at B. Riley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.28.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

