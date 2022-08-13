Richard J. Benjamin Sells 10,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cerus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.23 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $926.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Cerus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cerus by 927.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,600 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Cerus by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 786,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

