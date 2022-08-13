Rigel Protocol Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93,925.23 and $553.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.

About Rigel Protocol

Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.