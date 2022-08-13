Rigel Protocol Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93,925.23 and $553.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037432 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128658 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.
About Rigel Protocol
Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Rigel Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.