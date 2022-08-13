Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

