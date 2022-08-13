RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RIV Capital Stock Down 3.0 %

CNPOF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,819. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

