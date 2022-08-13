RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RIV Capital Stock Down 3.0 %
CNPOF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,819. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.
RIV Capital Company Profile
