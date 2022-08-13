Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

RVSB stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.