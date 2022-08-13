Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
RVSB stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
