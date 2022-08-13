Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 68.83.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

RIVN stock opened at 38.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.