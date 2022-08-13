RMPL (RMPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $320.00

RMPL (RMPL) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $201,453.91 and approximately $320.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063658 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi.

RMPL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

