Robert W. Baird Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $27.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $765.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

